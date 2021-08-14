National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

EYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 589,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

