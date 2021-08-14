National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
EYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 589,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
