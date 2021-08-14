NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.10

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $104.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 135.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00297862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00035339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

