Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
