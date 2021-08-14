Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

