Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 52,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

