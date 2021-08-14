NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Sells 42,068 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Katie Murray acquired 74 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.47).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

