Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.02 million, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

