Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $332.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

