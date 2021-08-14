Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 3,563,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

