Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 63.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

