Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. 1,332,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.