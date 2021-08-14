Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.39

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 1135735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The stock has a market cap of C$653.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.82.

In other Neo Lithium news, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,990,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,475,000. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,000. Insiders have sold a total of 459,300 shares of company stock worth $1,155,374 over the last three months.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

