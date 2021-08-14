Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

