Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 7,025.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 0.61 on Friday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.43.
About Neometals
