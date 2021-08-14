Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

