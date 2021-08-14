Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

