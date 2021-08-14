Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $400,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

