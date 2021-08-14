News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Position Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. News comprises about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of News by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 653,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of News by 74.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $21,022,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $24,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 642,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -253.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

