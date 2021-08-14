NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,460. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

