NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,537 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

BLOK opened at $49.20 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.86.

