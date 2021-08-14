NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.