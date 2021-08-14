NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

