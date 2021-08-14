NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $412,000 Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Athersys were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

