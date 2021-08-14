NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 112 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 149,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

