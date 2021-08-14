NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,266 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.04. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

