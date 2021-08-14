NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 520 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,097,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.