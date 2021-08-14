NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $403.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

