NFT Index (NFTI) Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,183.00 or 0.02520923 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $18,935.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

