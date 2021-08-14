Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 67,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.23. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

