Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

