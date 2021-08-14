Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €29.08 ($34.21) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52 week high of €28.89 ($33.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

