Nord/LB Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €138.50 ($162.94) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €127.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

