Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $5,785,036.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.37 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

