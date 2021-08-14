Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$40.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.37.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.