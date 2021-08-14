Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$47.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

