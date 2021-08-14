Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $474,663. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

