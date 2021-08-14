NorthWestern Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

