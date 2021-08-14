Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $246.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novavax’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company has received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is advancing well, and is currently in late-stage studies. Novavax is also looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. If approved, the company believes NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Any delay in vaccine development will hurt the stock. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Also, the recent delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373 in the United States hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $257.27 on Thursday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

