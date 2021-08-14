Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.76. 758,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

