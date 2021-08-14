NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $43.65 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

