Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,553. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

