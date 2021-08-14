Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

NUW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 7,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,637. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

