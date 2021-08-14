Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

