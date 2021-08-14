Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.63 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

