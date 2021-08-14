Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

