Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Spark Energy worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 700.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $45,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,042 shares of company stock worth $252,530. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.15 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

