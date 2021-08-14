Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Choice Bancorp worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCBP opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $344.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

