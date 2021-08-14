Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,405. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

