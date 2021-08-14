Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 3,220.0% in July

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 3,220.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $15.93 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

