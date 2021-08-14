Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NRK stock remained flat at $$14.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

