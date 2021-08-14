Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRS stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

